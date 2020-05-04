PayPie Price Reaches $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $24,192.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.02312198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191245 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00065018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

