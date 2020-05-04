Peerplays (PPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $151,409.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

