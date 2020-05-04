PENG Trading Up 14.9% This Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. PENG has a market cap of $67,588.23 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,252,020,856 coins and its circulating supply is 7,618,552,493 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

