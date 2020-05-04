Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.