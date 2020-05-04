Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 54.94%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

