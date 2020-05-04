Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Phore has a market cap of $5.42 million and $23,316.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003973 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,792,590 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

