Pi Financial Reiterates “C$133.00” Price Target for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) has been assigned a C$133.00 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KXS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$144.50.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

