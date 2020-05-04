Piper Sandler Comments on Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STXB. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $10.87 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,757.85. Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,188 shares of company stock worth $484,865. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

