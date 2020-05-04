Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $169.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.