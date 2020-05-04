Pivot Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $490,925.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $490,925.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.