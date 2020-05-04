PIXEL (PXL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $608,189.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $430,055.46 and $608,189.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.02754537 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00659639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005097 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.