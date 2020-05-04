PLATINCOIN Reaches One Day Volume of $1.18 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00046229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $1.18 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000157 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004318 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,295,338 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

