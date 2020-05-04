PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Hits $0.30

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003391 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $160,763.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,834,850 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

