Playkey (PKT) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $429,132.22 and $23,546.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.