Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$2.88. The company had a trading volume of 529,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $291.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.76.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,000.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

