POA Network (POA) Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

