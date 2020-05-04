Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

PCH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.59. 13,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

