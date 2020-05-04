Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.92. 606,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 54.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$18.30.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

