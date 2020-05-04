Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

