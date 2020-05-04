Project Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 102.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $10,027.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Coin Profile

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

