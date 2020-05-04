Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.38 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Proton has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 72.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.03907068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035248 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,437,564 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

