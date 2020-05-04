PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. PTON has a market capitalization of $250,085.74 and $28.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.02316824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00191706 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00065078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.