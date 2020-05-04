Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $171,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

