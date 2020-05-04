Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 20,408 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $108,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $89.67. 2,981,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.