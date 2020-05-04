Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 23,948 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $169,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Comcast stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,903,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,303,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

