Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,888 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.20% of Becton Dickinson and worth $124,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.27. 1,126,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.