Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,144 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $98,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,577. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

