Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carvana from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Carvana stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

