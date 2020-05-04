Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CI Financial Corp Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CI Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.27 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,683,990.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

