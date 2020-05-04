Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $76.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

