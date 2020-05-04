Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

