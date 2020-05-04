Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WH. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Shares of WH stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

