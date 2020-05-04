Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apache in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Apache stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.75. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

