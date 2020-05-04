Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE CHH opened at $71.26 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

