Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Raised by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XEC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.