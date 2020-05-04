Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Decreased by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Continental Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Owen bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

