Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

