Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

NYSE:ERF opened at $2.48 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $600.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,065,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

