Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.53.

TSE ERF opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The stock has a market cap of $778.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

