Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

HST opened at $11.44 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

