Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Cut by Analyst

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

H stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after buying an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $46,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

