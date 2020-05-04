Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $7,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 135,113 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.