Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Decreased by Analyst

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

