Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.79. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

