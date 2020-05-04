Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

