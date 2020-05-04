Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Decreased by Analyst

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25.

TS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $13.14 on Monday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

