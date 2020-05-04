Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Lowered by Analyst

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

