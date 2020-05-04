Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Issued By William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,797. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

