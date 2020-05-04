Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $169.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

