Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for TransUnion Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in TransUnion by 6.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

